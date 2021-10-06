Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $96.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 3,354,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.