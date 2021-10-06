Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $30.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. 1,199,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,784.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2,499.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

