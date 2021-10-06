Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,730,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,768,681 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,598,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,741,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.