AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 231,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,262. The stock has a market cap of $372.62 million and a PE ratio of 43.93. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.