$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $372.62 million and a PE ratio of 43.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

