ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,657,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,860,656. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

