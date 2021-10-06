Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 368,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.