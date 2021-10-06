Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 368,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

