Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,234. Mplx has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

