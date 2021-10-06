Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Target Price at $119.91

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.91.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,452,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

