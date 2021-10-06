$638.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $638.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.40 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 417,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

