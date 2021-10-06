Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,391.0 days.

OVCHF remained flat at $$8.80 during trading on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

