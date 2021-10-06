Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

