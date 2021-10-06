Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $130.40

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CIGI traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,504. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

