Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of analysts have commented on IPPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS IPPLF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

