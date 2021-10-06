$21.17 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211,600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

BEAM traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 739,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.