Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.55 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.09 billion and approximately $4.55 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00320960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,583,358,259 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

