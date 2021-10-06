Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.77.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

