DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.68

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and traded as low as $88.83. DBS Group shares last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 57,976 shares changing hands.

DBSDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

