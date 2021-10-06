Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Drops By 28.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PolyPid alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 24,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.