Brokerages Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target at $36.06

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.37. 703,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

