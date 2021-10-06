RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 710,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

