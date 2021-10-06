Celer Network Reaches One Day Volume of $168.24 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $752.21 million and approximately $168.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,981,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

