SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.