Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $142,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

