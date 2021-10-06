Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.37 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $255.37 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00108097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00416411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013946 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00038924 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025727 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

