BitBall Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 200.2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $3.25 million and $1.45 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.67 or 0.99968835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 146.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00510528 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004717 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.