EOS Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, EOS has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.63 or 0.00008433 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,022,916 coins and its circulating supply is 960,022,504 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.