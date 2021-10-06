Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. 3,153,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

