Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:IR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. 3,153,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.