Analysts Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $15.75

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 375,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,532. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

