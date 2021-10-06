Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.32. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 451,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.45 million and a P/E ratio of 72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

