Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.32. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 451,800 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.45 million and a P/E ratio of 72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42.
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
