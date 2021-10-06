Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.11

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.11 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 475.80 ($6.22). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 475.80 ($6.22), with a volume of 605,127 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 512.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

