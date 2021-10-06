OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.52

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.83 ($0.17). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,016,035 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.08.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.