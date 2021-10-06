Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.46

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.46 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

