Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 281,943 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 281,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 667,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

