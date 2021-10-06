Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.42. 929,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

