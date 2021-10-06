MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $1.27 million and $4,314.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00229911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

