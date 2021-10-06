Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $30.84 on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,784.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,499.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

