Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 8,230,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

