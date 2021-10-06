OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 22,441 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,330,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

