Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $18.20. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 130,807 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.