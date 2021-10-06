QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,765. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

