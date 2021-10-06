Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Shares of RTNTF traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

