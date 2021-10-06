Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.
Shares of RTNTF traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
