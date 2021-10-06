BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNPQY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 197,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,591. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

