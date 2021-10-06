Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $7.00

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,706,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.