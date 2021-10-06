Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $36.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$35.99 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

