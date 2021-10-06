PEPS Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $380.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $380.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,162,888 coins and its circulating supply is 61,385,423 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

