MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Sells 393,662 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,662 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics accounts for about 8.6% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $52,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,799. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,158 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

