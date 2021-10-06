Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

TH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $395.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

