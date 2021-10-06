Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

EXR stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $170.53. 446,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,908. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

