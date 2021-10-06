Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 2,230,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,234. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

